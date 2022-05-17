TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,726,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157,315 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.87% of TD SYNNEX worth $426,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 41.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $117,073.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,102 shares of company stock worth $1,671,372 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNX. Zacks Investment Research cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of SNX opened at $98.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $93.49 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

