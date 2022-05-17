Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,427,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,070,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after buying an additional 474,926 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,057,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 100.5% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 270,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 135,766 shares during the period. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming ecosystems.

