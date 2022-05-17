Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.26-$0.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.90. 8,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Teradata has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.86 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.55.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $111,120.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,068.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $204,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,208 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 5,917.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

