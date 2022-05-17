Terracoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $365.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $593,923.84 and $365.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 46.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,543.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.26 or 0.00681858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00186230 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00015268 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

