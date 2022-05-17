TerraKRW (KRT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $81,136.00

TerraKRW (KRT) traded down 90.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 89.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $2.67 million and $81,136.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,431,467,506 coins and its circulating supply is 38,430,738,397 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

