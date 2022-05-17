Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock opened at $168.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.50 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.