Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $106.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $359,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 84,178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

TXRH traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,621. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.61.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 50.14%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.