Texas Yale Capital Corp. Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.62. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.