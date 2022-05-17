Texas Yale Capital Corp. Makes New Investment in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQRx in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in EQRx in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on EQRX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EQRx in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price target for the company.

EQRx stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. EQRx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34. As a group, analysts predict that EQRx, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

