Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,092 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $22,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

In other Textron news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.27.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.33%.

About Textron (Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.