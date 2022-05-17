The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Short Interest Up 32.8% in April

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 491,200 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the April 15th total of 369,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 9.1% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,752,000 after buying an additional 214,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,371,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,215,000 after purchasing an additional 264,862 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE NTB traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.57. The company had a trading volume of 192,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $41.69.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 53.01%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

