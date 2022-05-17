The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Container Store Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TCS traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,901. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $365.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24. The Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

