The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Dixie Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 million, a PE ratio of -203.80 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.82. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $6.98.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

