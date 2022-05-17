The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.16. 146,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,386. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, President Bruce N. Alpert bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDV. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.