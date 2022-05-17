The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GRX)

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.7% per year over the last three years.
GRX traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.54. 49,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,224. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $14.25.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
