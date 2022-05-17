The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GRX)

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.7% per year over the last three years.

GRX traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.54. 49,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,224. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 473,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 48,180 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,153,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

