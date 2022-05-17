The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Short Interest Down 29.5% in April

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,770,000 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the April 15th total of 32,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in GAP by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,258,000 after buying an additional 1,381,050 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in GAP by 600.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 771,230 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in GAP by 25.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,718,000 after buying an additional 666,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GAP by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,192,000 after buying an additional 415,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPS stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 244,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,604,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.65. GAP has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $37.63.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GAP will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.72.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

