The Hershey Company (HSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.901 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Hershey has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Hershey has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hershey to earn $8.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY stock opened at $229.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.25. Hershey has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.60. The company has a market cap of $348.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.40.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $2,814,591. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 0.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.