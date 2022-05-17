The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $295.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $305.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $280.63 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.26.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

