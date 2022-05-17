The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Increased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,444 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $61,135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,284 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $43,504,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14,674.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 960,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,482,000 after acquiring an additional 953,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

KHC stock opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

