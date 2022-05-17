The Macerich Company (MAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 3rd

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Macerich has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 41.3% per year over the last three years. Macerich has a payout ratio of 500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Macerich to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Macerich has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $149,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Macerich during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 59.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.