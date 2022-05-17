The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Cut by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,510 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 4.2% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $158,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $1,988,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.68. 6,488,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,177,155. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $371.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $131.94 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.