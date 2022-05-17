The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 744,305 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 2.1% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $115,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after acquiring an additional 133,352 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.53. The company had a trading volume of 672,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,101,126. The stock has a market cap of $197.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.22. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

