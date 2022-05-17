TheStreet Downgrades Harsco (NYSE:HSC) to D

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Harsco in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. Harsco has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 119.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after buying an additional 284,344 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 6.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 64.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 28,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 22.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

