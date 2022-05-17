TheStreet Lowers Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.10.

ST stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.67 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

