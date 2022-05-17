TheStreet Upgrades Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Amcor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.76.

AMCR opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $13.18.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $10,716,778.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $683,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,744.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 917,850 shares of company stock worth $11,616,999 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Amcor by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

