Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives $100.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.55.

Several research analysts have commented on THO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 35,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average is $94.00. Thor Industries has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $132.78.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.40%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

