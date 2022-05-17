Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,246,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,016,000 after buying an additional 201,849 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,529,000 after purchasing an additional 311,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,535,000 after purchasing an additional 98,910 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,559,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,768,000 after buying an additional 25,216 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $127.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.59 and a 200 day moving average of $87.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $129.27.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.73) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

