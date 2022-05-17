Throne Trading 46.6% Lower Over Last Week (THN)

Throne (THN) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, Throne has traded down 46.6% against the US dollar. One Throne coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Throne has a market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.70 or 0.00522555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00035456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,332.52 or 1.83525337 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

