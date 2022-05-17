Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.51 to C$10.40 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares cut their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Timbercreek Financial stock opened at C$8.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$727.44 million and a PE ratio of 17.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.76, a current ratio of 35.23 and a quick ratio of 35.13. Timbercreek Financial has a 12 month low of C$8.48 and a 12 month high of C$9.94.

Timbercreek Financial ( TSE:TF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.83%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

