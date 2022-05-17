Todd A. Adams Sells 19,698 Shares of Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Stock

Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $539,528.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,082,502.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ZWS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.09. 874,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,960. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions by 5,992.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZWS. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

About Zurn Water Solutions (Get Rating)

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

