Tokes Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (TKS)

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001645 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000235 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Tokes

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

