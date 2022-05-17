Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.62

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 16451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Several research firms recently commented on TNXP. Noble Financial began coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $0.60 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 46,800.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 281,740 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 2,576,750.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 154,605 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,670.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 216,640 shares during the period. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

