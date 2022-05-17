Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$100.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.31 to C$108.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cormark increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$100.91.

Shares of TD traded up C$1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$93.39. 1,068,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,952,098. The company has a market capitalization of C$169.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$80.68 and a 52 week high of C$109.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$97.81.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$11.28 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

