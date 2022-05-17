Town Centre Securities PLC (TOWN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on June 24th

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Town Centre Securities’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TOWN opened at GBX 140 ($1.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 145.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.54 million and a PE ratio of 5.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.69. Town Centre Securities has a 12-month low of GBX 119.47 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 170.50 ($2.10).

Get Town Centre Securities alerts:

In other Town Centre Securities news, insider Michael Ziff sold 12,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.98), for a total transaction of £19,936.63 ($24,576.71).

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.