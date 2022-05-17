Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives $284.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $284.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.30) to GBX 319 ($3.93) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trainline from GBX 235 ($2.90) to GBX 307 ($3.78) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIF remained flat at $$4.32 during trading on Thursday. Trainline has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $4.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

