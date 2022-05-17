Trevor Baldwin Purchases 12,000 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) CEO Trevor Baldwin purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $274,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Trevor Baldwin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 13th, Trevor Baldwin acquired 2,559 shares of BRP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.26 per share, for a total transaction of $56,963.34.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Trevor Baldwin acquired 13,117 shares of BRP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $333,302.97.
NYSE:BRP traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.52. 436,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.60 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,541,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 10,767.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,952,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,628 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,191,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,619,000 after purchasing an additional 505,635 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,645,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 402,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.
BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRP Group (BRP)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.