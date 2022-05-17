Trevor Baldwin Purchases 12,000 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) CEO Trevor Baldwin purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $274,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Trevor Baldwin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BRP Group alerts:

On Friday, May 13th, Trevor Baldwin acquired 2,559 shares of BRP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.26 per share, for a total transaction of $56,963.34.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Trevor Baldwin acquired 13,117 shares of BRP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $333,302.97.

NYSE:BRP traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.52. 436,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.60 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,541,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 10,767.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,952,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,628 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,191,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,619,000 after purchasing an additional 505,635 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,645,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 402,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.