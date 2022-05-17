Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRSF traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.73. 357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.02. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $39.34.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

