Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BBOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.21) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.39) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 253.86 ($3.13).

Shares of LON BBOX opened at GBX 205.04 ($2.53) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 235.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 235.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 190.90 ($2.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 288 ($3.55).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

In related news, insider Aubrey Adams bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £43,600 ($53,747.53).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

