TrueUSD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $142.22 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003335 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $142.22 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,001.04 or 0.99993072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00106401 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD (CRYPTO:TUSD) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,223,056,257 coins. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

