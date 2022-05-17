Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.40

Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51.40 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.62), with a volume of 58282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.63).

The firm has a market cap of £63.27 million and a PE ratio of -17.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Tungsten Company Profile (LON:TUNG)

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that provides trade finance and spend analytics. It operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. The company offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

