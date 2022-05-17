Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Short Interest Down 22.7% in April

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the April 15th total of 61,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 242,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tuniu in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuniu in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tuniu in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Tuniu in the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tuniu by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 196,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuniu in the 4th quarter worth $1,403,000. 8.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TOUR opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. Tuniu has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.07.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.

About Tuniu (Get Rating)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

