Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $120.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $155.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.76.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $99.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.01. Twilio has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $412.68. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $269,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 6,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,927 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 864.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

