Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $120.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $155.00.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.76.
Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $99.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.01. Twilio has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $412.68. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 864.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Twilio (Get Rating)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.