Typhoon Network Price Hits $0.0140 on Top Exchanges (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $138,199.49 and approximately $2,066.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.00 or 0.00508513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00036493 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,176.63 or 1.58057051 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,846,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

