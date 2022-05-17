Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.33.

NYSE TSN opened at $90.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,206 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

