Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.33.
NYSE TSN opened at $90.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72.
In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,206 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
