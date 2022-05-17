U Network Price Down 35.1% Over Last Week (UUU)

U Network (UUU) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, U Network has traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One U Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a market cap of $265,997.36 and approximately $234,204.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get U Network alerts:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

UUU is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official website is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.