U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS.

Shares of U.S. Well Services stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. U.S. Well Services has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 1,843.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25,016 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides pressure pumping services; and hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

