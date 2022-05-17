Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 252,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,822,674. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.25. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Under Armour from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Under Armour by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 30,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Under Armour by 363.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Under Armour by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.