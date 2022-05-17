UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UniFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $163.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.99. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $156.04 and a 12-month high of $242.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.37.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 488.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

