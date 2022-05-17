Unisocks (SOCKS) Market Capitalization Tops $8.95 Million

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $29,646.73 or 0.98255283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unisocks has a market cap of $8.95 million and $6,189.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks (CRYPTO:SOCKS) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

