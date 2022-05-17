United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.61

Posted by on May 17th, 2022

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRFGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 1953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Internet from €36.00 ($37.50) to €33.00 ($34.38) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €44.00 ($45.83) target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of United Internet from €45.00 ($46.88) to €40.00 ($41.67) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.62.

United Internet Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.