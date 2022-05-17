United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.61

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 1953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Internet from €36.00 ($37.50) to €33.00 ($34.38) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €44.00 ($45.83) target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of United Internet from €45.00 ($46.88) to €40.00 ($41.67) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.62.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

